The Ultimate Box- & Goddess-Braid Inspiration

Box and goddess braids are both go-to protective styles in the African-American community — you can wear them for months at a time, they don’t require a ton of maintenance, and they can help protect your hair during the winter and summer months.
Both styles were particularly huge hits in the '90s and have been making their way back to the beauty forefront over the past couple of years. In fact, "box braids" and "goddess braids" styles were the top hairstyle search terms of 2015, according to a recent Google report.
"These braid trends are seasonal (with searches peaking in the summer months), and are most popular in the South," the report reads. "Both come in a variety of styles, so consumers are searching for different ways to wear both looks."
In honor of the "trending" 'dos, we've rounded up braid inspiration in both celebrity and real-girl Instagram form. Thinking of getting braids soon? Read up on everything you need to know before taking the plaited plunge.
Both styles were particularly huge hits in the '90s and have been making their way back to the beauty forefront over the past couple of years. In fact, "box braids" and "goddess braids" styles were the top hairstyle search terms of 2015, according to a recent Google report.
"These braid trends are seasonal (with searches peaking in the summer months), and are most popular in the South," the report reads. "Both come in a variety of styles, so consumers are searching for different ways to wear both looks."
In honor of the "trending" 'dos, we've rounded up braid inspiration in both celebrity and real-girl Instagram form. Thinking of getting braids soon? Read up on everything you need to know before taking the plaited plunge.