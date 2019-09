To recreate Nia's awesome hair jewelry, start by heading to your local hardware store — or even Amazon — to pick up some copper gold wire. Using a pair of cone-headed pliers, bend the wire into a spiral shape to go around your braids, twists, or dreadlocks. Wrap the wire so that it covers sections of your braid, or space it out so that it looks delicately woven through. And, well, that's all! I'm dying to try the hack because my filigree tubes always end up slipping off of my braids, no matter how hard I try to wrap them around.