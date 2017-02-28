Beyoncé isn't performing at Coachella. Yes, I know the news broke last week, but saying it out loud is like a coping exercise at this point. My heart goes out to the legions of Beyhive fans who scrimped and saved for those $400 passes (that was just general admission) and roundtrip airfare to Palm Springs.
But just because Bey and her twin babies are sitting this festival season out doesn't mean you should skip out on Coachella altogether. Besides the fact that reselling tickets is kind of a hassle, there are still plenty of acts to check out and street style photogs to get snapped by.
That's why vlogger Nia Knows Hair's box braid jewelry hack is key to watch, right this minute. Not only because flower crowns are over, but because this look is cute enough to wear now — and it's super cheap, too.
To recreate Nia's awesome hair jewelry, start by heading to your local hardware store — or even Amazon — to pick up some copper gold wire. Using a pair of cone-headed pliers, bend the wire into a spiral shape to go around your braids, twists, or dreadlocks. Wrap the wire so that it covers sections of your braid, or space it out so that it looks delicately woven through. And, well, that's all! I'm dying to try the hack because my filigree tubes always end up slipping off of my braids, no matter how hard I try to wrap them around.
Another quick DIY of Nia's includes braiding a piece of stretch cording around a single braid for a subtle hint of glimmer that'd even make our queen, Beyoncé, proud.
