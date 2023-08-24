We love gliding our palms across the best rugs IRL as much as the next person, but the world wide wide web has quite an enticing selection of floor decor. Especially because it's home to the trendy, affordable carpet hub Boutique Rugs. Scratch that. These rugs aren't just trendy and affordable; they're downright bestselling bargains thanks to the retailer's high-quality craftsmanship and valuable promo codes, that is.
Scroll on for an extra 20% off Boutique Rugs' vast selection of discounted on-site gems with promo codes MODERN20, WASH20, and OUTDOOR20. Out with the cold, empty floors and lifeless patios, in with the cozy shags, vibrant mats, and outdoor decor additions. From contemporary to rustic, washable to outdoor, prepare to make your house a home with the upcoming price-slashed picks below.
A contemporary rug is your ticket to an elevated and luxurious living space. Both machine-woven and comprised of durable polyester materials, these picks are ideal for high-traffic areas in need of a little extra oomph — aka living rooms, hallways, and the like.
For truly rambunctious abodes, make a beeline toward these washable finds. Fortunately, over at Boutique Rugs practicality doesn't equal boring. Choose from graphic checkered shags to abstract circle mats, sleek area rugs, and more. While we adore a bold choice, we made sure to scout a refined, crisp, and bright white carpet for our simple and sweet folk.
Is your deck craving a little cozy? Or does your patio furniture desperately need a new terrain beneath their feet? Score an outdoor rug, whether it's bright and geometric, earthy and subdued, or equipped with lovely coral hues.
