8 Boozy Popsicle Brands To Help You Beat The Summer Heat

When you're hanging out on a hot summer day, are you the type of person who chooses to get refreshed by sipping a summery cocktail or sucking on a popsicle? Being forced to pick between the two honestly feels restrictive to us, which is why we tracked down a way to get the best of both worlds. You no longer have to choose between the freezer and the bar cart because there are several different brands out there that offer cocktail-inspired popsicles that are actually full of booze.
Ahead, we've rounded up different brands that offer a variety of different types of boozy popsicles. Some are made with wine, while others contain liquor, and all of them will cool you down and give you a sweet pick-me-up. Take a look to see which alcoholic popsicles will make you forget you ever had to make a choice between your two favorite summertime treats.
