And customers can’t stop raving about this enchanting growth formula — the enthusiasm is enough for me to keep using this product, even if patience is of the essence here. You know the folks at Bondi Lash Lab are super confident in this product because each serum also comes with its own lash measurement ruler, which can be used to document and track your growth progress. The serum’s got a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and 991 reviews on the site. Hyped lash and brow growers have written the likes of, “My eyelashes have always been short and sparse. I’ve been using this [serum] since October 2021 (it’s February 2022) and I HAVE LASHES!! When I rub my eyes, I can actually feel a thickness to each lash. I really hated paying so much for a serum but this is beyond worth it!!!” Another reviewer Myra called this serum a “Miracle in a bottle. That is how I will describe this product. Some months ago, I had many ‘bald’ spots on my brows. But thanks to this product, they were gone. Hair actually grew on there.”