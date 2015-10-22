After years of following Coachella's ethereal street style, we tend to think of the bohemian trend as a hot-weather fixture, defined by barely there frocks, floral crowns, and fringy shawls. But with the right textures, silhouettes, and layering techniques, you can channel hippie vibes in the fall and winter months, too. To show you how it's done, we teamed with Frye for the latest episode of Trend Takeout.
If you're ready to trade in your crochet vests and lace-trimmed onesies for something more winter-proof, catch fashion editor-at-large Annie Georgia Greenberg break down boho's cold-weather variation in the video above. Penny Lane's got nothin' on us.
