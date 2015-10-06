Confessions Of A Body Painter

Next-Level Contouring

You often see how makeup artists shape cheekbones and noses — it's the same thing with body-painting, just with bigger areas. You can make boobs look bigger very easily just by shading underneath them and giving the model painted cleavage. When you look at her, especially if you take a picture, you won’t even tell the difference. It’s amazing how much stuff you can do with paint to create optical illusions.



Dry Down

I always tell clients not to put any oil on their skin. Why? Most paints, especially the ones I use, are glycerine-based and water-activated. If there is moisture on the skin, then the paint can be compromised. For example, if I paint on dry skin, after the paint dries — which only takes about 30 seconds — then the model can touch the skin and it’s not going to come off. Meanwhile, if she puts on moisturizer underneath the body paint, the paint will be reactivated by the moisture and, if you touch the skin afterward, it can get smeared.



And definitely don’t come with wet hair. Because the water will be dripping, and it will smear the paint. Get your hair done prior.

