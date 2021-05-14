Social media has formally written the recipe for a hot girl summer: being vaxxed and waxed. But while you're making preparations to return "outside," don't overlook the hairstyle celebrities are springing for as we move toward some semblance of normal (whatever that means).
Stars on the 'gram have been showing off fresh haircuts, proving that a sharp bob is the icing on top of a summer look. "Bobs are on fire right now because they are easy and stylish," celebrity stylist Larry Sims says. "A great bob cut can go from super relaxed to super edgy quickly, which is why I love them."
Regina King, one of Sims' A-list clients, stole the show at the 2021 Academy Awards with a razor-sharp angular cut that made a strong case for blunt ends. Meagan Good's newest chop also made the rounds on social media as the ideal wispy style for the season. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite looks, and all signs are pointing to a real hot bob summer.
