My mohel fucked up.



To be fair, he wasn’t exactly a mohel (a Jew who performs ritual circumcisions). When I was born, my parents decided against having a bris, a ceremony they deemed strange and unnecessary. So they let my goyish pediatrician do an expedient snip. Due to his unsteady hand behind the knife, however, there is a bit of — how should I put this? — strange and unnecessary foreskin left over from the botched incision.



I have always felt extremely self-conscious about this slight excrescence — among other things I’ll go into in a minute — which is why, for years, I’ve lived in fear of receiving blow jobs from women. I’ve passed up on maybe a hundred of them in my life, if you take into account a couple of long-ish relationships I've had.



It’s not as if I have the Quasimodo of penises; no woman has ever recoiled in disgust after taking a look at my member. There isn’t a whole lot of remaining foreskin, anyway, and apparently, having a little left over is not an uncommon occurrence after a circumcision. "It seemed like it was better to leave it than mess with it again," my mom told me recently, in one of the more awkward text exchanges I’ve had in my life. I think that was the right call. But knowing that the contours of my genitals are, in part, the result of an accident (curse you, Dr. Miller!) makes me…timid when the prospect of a blow job presents itself.



The first time a girl tried to give me a blow job (which was the first time I had sex, at 22), my thing went soft immediately. This was in college. It was our first date — we’d met in a class on radical political thought — and I was very attracted to her. But the idea of oral sex turned my tumescent penis into a prepubescent penis. (Though it could also have been a result, now that I think of it, of all the Catherine MacKinnon we’d been reading.) Regardless, she moved on from the defeated organ after she’d noticed something was probably wrong.



The next time we slept together, she carefully asked me if I wanted her to venture down there again. I said no, feeling much like my deflated putz. "That’s a unique answer," she replied, chuckling.



Eventually, after we’d been dating for a while, a kind of tacit understanding that I didn’t want blow jobs solidified between us, and we left it at that. (Not that she ever protested; I don’t blame her — blow jobs look like hard work.)



I should clarify something here. It’s not exactly that I don’t like blow jobs. The few I’ve had have felt very good, though the pleasure is usually colored by my own queasiness about the act. It’s hard for me to come to terms with vulnerability, which is what sex requires. The thought of another person rooting around down there, happening upon my member (which I spend most of my life hiding from other people), scrutinizing it, and probably judging it, just feels like so much pressure.

