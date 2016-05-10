How Dying My Hair Blonde Changed The Way I Dress

"What do you mean, I’m not blonde?” I asked my friends, wide-eyed and horrified, over lunch a few months ago. Someone had made a joke about the blond-brunette ratio of the group, and after puzzling for a moment, I realized that I’d been counted as a brunette. To me, it just didn't make sense — because inside, I’ve always been a blonde.



Finding yourself with a rogue hair color happens perilously easily these days, as enduring trends like dip-dye and ombré and bronde continue to blur the lines between shades. I suppose in these slippery salon times a hair-color identity crisis like mine is almost inevitable. But I’d always assumed, even as I lazily let my natural mousy-brown roots grow, and my highlights, um, "evolve," that I remained on the blonde side of the fence. On those mornings when I’d stand sleepily in front of my wardrobe, bereft of inspiration, I’d call to mind my army of sisters: Kate Moss, Brigitte Bardot, Twiggy, Debbie Harry, Drew Barrymore, Lauren Bacall, Soo Joo Park, Cher Horowitz. Suddenly, I’d fall in love with the clothes in my closet all over again.



But, merely dyeing my hair didn't solve all of my problems — in fact, it created an entirely new one in the style department. I should have perhaps predicted that some shades I’d previously looked good in — gray marl and hunter green, for example — just didn’t suit my coloring anymore. But mainly, my new wardrobe issues fell within that nebulous, fascinating realm of fashion references, inspirations, influences, and identity. A hot-pink Uniqlo T-shirt suddenly made me feel too "Barbie goes to the gym"; a battered, vintage faux-fur leopard jacket that once seemed so rock 'n' roll, now leaned too far toward Mrs. Robinson. On the plus side, I now glowed in navy, and a white faux-fur jacket that had been languishing at the back of my wardrobe suddenly had me channeling Grace Kelly. I finally understood why I’d mysteriously lost my fashion mojo over the past few months: I’d been trying to dress as a blonde, when I was a stealth brunette — and that doesn’t always work.