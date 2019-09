How Dying My Hair Blonde Changed The Way I Dress

Blondness, as with all hair types, is already a statement. And you need to make sure your outfit doesn’t contradict this. At the moment, I'm still figuring out what works (and what doesn't) when it comes to my clothing and hair color; accordingly, I've made these five discoveries about my style when it now comes to getting dressed:I've found I've needed to tread much more carefully with pink, glitter, lace, or any shades or textures that make me feel too girly. Just imagine Taylor Swift in Katy Perry’s cupcake dress. See?On the upside, classic items that I once thought looked a bit too cold or Working Girl look great again. A well-cut blazer? Yeah, that's become a saving grace.My hair colorist, Caitlin Richardson, at Blonde/Blond , taught me this one: “My favorite colors for blondes are charcoal gray, navy, olive green, and denim,” she explained after my original wardrobe panic. “Brunettes can rock lighter shades of those colors, adding in a hunter green instead of olive, and lighter denim. It comes down to contrast; the lighter shade of gray marl, for example, gives definition to the end of brown hair, and navy does the same to blonde.”I found that the combination of my bottle-blonde hair and a battered leopard-print coat pushed me beyond Elizabeth Taylor in Butterfield 8 into grotty Showgirls terrain. Sigh. “My take is that if you have a piece of leopard anything, as a blonde, it has to be amazing quality," Richardson said. "A designer pair of leopard or cheetah loafers pairs fantastically with a plain white T-shirt and boyfriend jeans. A poorly made or ill-fitting rayon tank in animal print can look sloppy, particularly on blondes.”As much as I’d love to channel Audrey Hepburn, Rita Hayworth, or Diana Ross, the fact is that my best looks happen when I call to mind my blonde role models. On those mornings when I stand in front of my wardrobe bereft of inspiration, these are the women who’ll help me piece together the rest of the sentence.So, my mission for summer is to make my wardrobe blonde-friendly again. And this doesn’t mean yanking out the Color Me Beautiful swatches. It means assembling a wardrobe that all my blondes — Kate, Drew, Brigitte — can work with. Because I’m back in the gang.