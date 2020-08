This is one of many reasons Lean In found this Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, which Thomas notes as “just a chip of a much larger iceberg of systemic issues that Black women face,” to be an especially critical moment to put out an in-depth study about said injustices. Comprised of data based on five years of the organization’s Women in the Workplace research — which is done in partnership with McKinsey & Company — Lean In’s 2020 State of Black Women in Corporate America study serves as a call to action to companies to understand that, if the workplace is to be equal for women, the focus needs to be on those who are most marginalized.