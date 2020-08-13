“Very few companies look at representation and set targets or goals for themselves at the intersection of gender and race, so they know how many women they have at every level versus men, they know how many people of color they have at every level versus white people, but they don’t know how many women of color and Black women they have at every level,” Thomas continues. “If you want to do better by women, do better by Black women, and that means explicitly saying you’re focusing on Black women.”

