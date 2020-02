Meet The Founders Of Black Women Talk Tech — Where They’re Building The Next Billion-Dollar Business

I think so many of our speakers are really inspiring to us because these are women who have done so much with so little. Last year we had Julia Collins, founder of Zume Pizza, which created a robotic arm that automatically builds pizza. What's exciting about Julia is that she was the first Black woman to have her company valued at over a billion dollars and become a unicorn in the tech industry. I mean, that is literally our mission — so we gave her the Tech Trailblazer Award last year. This year, one of the speakers that we're really excited about is Courtney Adeleye. She is someone who is self-made and created her company The Mane Choice , built it up to millions of dollars, and is now giving back. There's this trend of women who are creating incredible businesses and then reaching down and pulling people up with them. We come from a place of abundance — there's enough for all of us to win up here.