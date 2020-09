Sometimes it feels like your hair’s going to break off, your knees are going to crack off, and your brain is going to melt all at the same time. Why? Because you’ve been making yourself a low priority. Just being a Black Girl in 2020 is hard enough — so, instead of neglecting our bodies post daily stress-inducing demands, let's stop and take a moment to treat ourselves to some much-deserved nourishment . Join me ahead as I walk through my top silky, moisturizing, and shea-buttery goods that I swear by for soothing self-care treatments.