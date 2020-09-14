Allow me to introduce myself: I'm Alexandra Polk, the new Associate Writer (specializing in deals!) for Refinery29's Shopping team — and, most importantly, a Black Girl for life (specializing in self-love!). It's an absolute thrill to meet you and confess all my juiciest shopping secrets, from cheap keeps to great finds and everything in between. But today, I'm kicking things off by sharing my favorite self-care buys for assuaging the everyday struggles of the modern Black Girl.
Sometimes it feels like your hair’s going to break off, your knees are going to crack off, and your brain is going to melt all at the same time. Why? Because you’ve been making yourself a low priority. Just being a Black Girl in 2020 is hard enough — so, instead of neglecting our bodies post daily stress-inducing demands, let's stop and take a moment to treat ourselves to some much-deserved nourishment. Join me ahead as I walk through my top silky, moisturizing, and shea-buttery goods that I swear by for soothing self-care treatments.
