This holiday season, Team Unbothered wants you to put your coins where your mouth is. So we’ve rounded up a list of dope businesses owned by Black women for you to support this Black Friday. Satin lined beanies, organic hair serums, pure matcha powders, poppin’ eyeshadow palettes, and more trustworthy Black-owned products are waiting patiently for you to scoop them up off the shelves. Hey, some are even on sale, if you're in the deal-hunting spirit. And for the ones that aren't taking part in the whirlwind of Cyber Week madness, you can never go wrong with dishing out a few extra bucks to support a Black-owned business.