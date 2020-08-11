11 Black-Owned Wellness Brands To Follow, Shop, & Share

Whether it's buying an indie brand's lipstick versus a global conglomerate's or hitting up the local farmer's market instead of a grocery chain, we have the power to make a positive impact with our shopping decisions. And now more than ever, supporting Black-owned businesses should be at the top of our purchase priority lists. To kick off this conversation, we talked with BLK+GRN founder Dr. Kristian Edwards, PhD, to learn more about all the beautiful Black-owned wellness brands we should all be following, shopping, and sharing.
"When I started looking at the [wellness] industry, specifically, the industry leaders, I thought that Black people, in general, were being left behind — and women were really being left behind," BLK+GRN founder Dr. Kristian Edwards, PhD, told Refinery29. "It was really important to me, trying to make sure that Black women always had a space." Dr. Edwards' journey into wellness began shortly after she received her degree in public health and read a story detailing how many of the products intended for Black women out on the market were actually more toxic and full of potentially dangerous ingredients: "After I read that story, I personally started to be more mindful about what products I was putting on my body," she shared. Fast-forward three years, and Dr. Edwards' online marketplace is one of the most comprehensive spaces for Black female artisans across beauty, wellness, home, and beyond. "During that time, I also read [Maggie Anderson's] book, Our Black Year, and she explained the economic importance of purchasing Black-owned products: What that meant for the community, and from an economic standpoint," she explained of the spark behind creating a platform by and for Black, female-owned businesses. And, we've rounded up 11 of such ahead.
Please note that this list is by no means exhaustive — it's just a jumping-off point! Watch this space for the newest Black-owned wellness brands and join the conversation by sharing your favorites in the comments below.
