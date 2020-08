11 Black-Owned Wellness Brands To Follow, Shop, & Share

"When I started looking at the [wellness] industry, specifically, the industry leaders, I thought that Black people, in general, were being left behind — and women were really being left behind," BLK+GRN founder Dr. Kristian Edwards, PhD , told Refinery29. "It was really important to me, trying to make sure that Black women always had a space." Dr. Edwards' journey into wellness began shortly after she received her degree in public health and read a story detailing how many of the products intended for Black women out on the market were actually more toxic and full of potentially dangerous ingredients: "After I read that story, I personally started to be more mindful about what products I was putting on my body," she shared. Fast-forward three years, and Dr. Edwards' online marketplace is one of the most comprehensive spaces for Black female artisans across beauty, wellness, home, and beyond. "During that time, I also read [Maggie Anderson's] book, Our Black Year , and she explained the economic importance of purchasing Black-owned products: What that meant for the community, and from an economic standpoint," she explained of the spark behind creating a platform by and for Black, female-owned businesses . And, we've rounded up 11 of such ahead.