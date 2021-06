White Lies My Textbooks Taught Me

Rosa Parks is known for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama back in 1955. This led to her becoming one of the most prominent female figures of the civil rights movement. When people hear the story of Rosa Parks, they often imagine a feeble Black woman who was headed home from work, physically tired, and refusing to get up because she was exhausted. But after recently reading Rosa Parks’ autobiography, Rosa Parks: My Story , I learned so much more about her. She was an activist that had been working with the NAACP for years as the secretary for the chapter’s president Edgar Daniel (E.D.) Nixon. Parks was not the first woman to be arrested for refusing to give up her seat. 15-year-old Claudette Colvin was the first Black Montgomery bus passenger to be arrested for refusing to give up her seat for a white passenger, and the members of Parks’s NAACP chapter wanted to use Claudette’s story as a means to begin a boycott. However, Claudette became pregnant and the organizers felt the world wouldn’t sympathize with a Black girl having a baby out of wedlock, so they kept their eyes open for another face of the boycott. Parks, at the time, did not know it would be her. Parks had a previous negative encounter with the bus driver who demanded she move out of her seat, which was technically for Black folks, but because all the white-only seats were taken, the bus driver demanded she move out of her seat and give it to the white passenger. At this point, Parks had been subject to so much racial discrimation that she decided this was the day it was going to stop. So no, achy feet weren’t the reason Parks refused to move; it was the mental exhaustion of constant injustice against Black people. Parks’s refusal to move led to a year-long bus boycott in Montgomery. On November 13, 1956, the Supreme Court ruled that bus segregation was unconstitutional.