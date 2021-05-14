Bite’s Newest Launch Made Me A Cream-Blush Believer

The Bite team sent me three shades of the new blush, and I twisted open Mojito, a shimmery coral, to test first. A quick squeeze of the pearly packaging pumped out a thick whipped-cream like formula. I applied three dots along my cheeks in an upwards direction and knew the real test was application. I skipped my fingers and went with a clean, damp sponge to blend it in. After a few dabs, I was genuinely impressed with the opacity and finish of the product, which woke up my face with color and a hint of shimmer. I usually always follow blush applications with a layer of highlighter, but this allowed me to forgo the step. This will come in super clutch if you're traveling this summer, especially once that hot-girl tan settles in.