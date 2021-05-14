Bite’s Newest Launch Made Me A Cream-Blush Believer

Cream blush and I haven't always been the best of friends. In my years of testing products, I've attended countless launch meetings and watched tons of tutorials for creamy color formulas meant to give your cheeks a "flushed and dewy" look. Still, I could never get into them. I've found that most cream formulas leave a shiny, greasy finish. Some of them are too sheer and melt right into my complexion, while others jack up my foundation, concealer, and anything else underneath. It's why I steer clear of the creamy category and stick to powder blush pans and palettes.
Despite my weary history with cream formulas, I was intrigued when details about the new Bite Beauty Whipped Blush hit my inbox. For starters, the compact powder pink packaging was cute enough to make me do a double-take. The color offerings were also enticing. I was instantly drawn to the fine flecks of shimmer in each shade, so I gave them a try.
The Bite team sent me three shades of the new blush, and I twisted open Mojito, a shimmery coral, to test first. A quick squeeze of the pearly packaging pumped out a thick whipped-cream like formula. I applied three dots along my cheeks in an upwards direction and knew the real test was application. I skipped my fingers and went with a clean, damp sponge to blend it in. After a few dabs, I was genuinely impressed with the opacity and finish of the product, which woke up my face with color and a hint of shimmer. I usually always follow blush applications with a layer of highlighter, but this allowed me to forgo the step. This will come in super clutch if you're traveling this summer, especially once that hot-girl tan settles in.
The tiny pod not only eased my doubts about cream blush but made my makeup routine much quicker. Am I going to start swapping out every power blush in my collection with a cream one? Not necessarily. But this one has definitely set the bar.
