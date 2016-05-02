The path for dating now seemed clearer than it ever had before. My relationship with my ex had felt so real and so right. That, coupled with a total disinterest in men at the time, made me conclude after much reflection that I must be gay. I had never figured it out before because I’d just assumed I was starting at straight — until I found out (through trial and error) that I wasn’t. It felt real; I felt gay.



I dated a lot over the next few years, and it was both great and terrible, in the way all dating in New York City is both great and terrible. I dated several women, but I resisted settling back down into a relationship, because my life still felt unsettled. Being in your late 20s in New York still feels in many ways like being a teenager, and I didn’t want to have a third years-spanning relationship in just under a decade.



Then, my friend Harris came along. Or rather, he’d been around for awhile. We met when I first moved to the city. He was a friend of my sister’s, and he gradually became a friend of mine, too. I admired him greatly for all his good qualities, including intelligence, patience, wit, and compassion, and he became one of my favorite friends. But for years, that’s all he was. He showed a genuine respect for my professed sexual preference, and I didn’t view him as a romantic prospect, because he was a man. It took years, but by the time I started to change my mind about him, I had also started to change my mind about my sexuality.



Things happened slowly for me, and then seemingly all at once: a mild flirtation with a friend of a friend, a drunken make-out, a strong reaction to a rom-com. Taken individually, it was easy to dismiss, but as a growing pattern, I started to rethink how I thought of myself. With Harris, I wasn’t sure how to proceed or announce myself. Luckily, one night we had too much to drink and let nature (or Four Loko, your choice) take its course and override any intellectual opposition I may have had.



Several months later, my mother asked me if I was "seeing anyone special" — her way of allowing for any option she thought me capable of. She’d heard of my friend Harris before, and when I told her that we were dating, she asked in exasperation,"So, does this mean you’re bisexual?!"



I laughed and said: "Yeah, I guess I am."



This is as much as I’ve ever discussed with her about my sexuality, but I think now that she knows this, there’s nothing left to know. She knows it all. I live with my boyfriend, I used to live with my girlfriend, and before that I had a different boyfriend who is now just a friend.



When she asked if I was bisexual, at the time, I confirmed because it was the quickest way to end the conversation. But it also ended up being the best way I’ve found to describe myself. The label is fraught with stereotypes — ones that I don’t necessarily want to be associated with: that I’m doing it for attention (not true), that I’m slutty (sort of true), and that I will end up with a man (actually true).

