As much as we love shopping for new beauty products, there’s no doubt it can feel slightly overwhelming at times. Not to mention, the whole trial-and-error process of splurging on that fancy new serum, only to discover that it’s too harsh for your sensitive skin, is annoying to say the least. It should come as no surprise, then, that we find serious appeal in Birchbox , the monthly subscription service that delivers curated, sample-sized beauty and grooming products right to your home for only $10 a month. But it does beg the question: How well can a beauty box actually address your specific needs?