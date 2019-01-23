Never one to shy away from a good beauty challenge, we set to find out and asked three R29ers (with totally different beauty routines, mind you) to each give a subscription a try — and then share their honest opinions on their top three fave products. Did their boxes live up to the hype? Did they discover new brands they might not have otherwise? Did their beauty horizons open up to a whole new, otherworldly level? Read on to find out. Oh, the suspense!