I Reviewed Big Fig, A Mattress Designed With Plus-Sized Bodies In Mind

The adjustable base is a high-tech bed platform is controlled by a bluetooth-enabled remote that allows you to further customize your sleeping experience with the Big Fig mattress. While the mattress alone more than exceeded my expectations, being able to adjust its angle to eat comfortably from bed, watch television, and even work from home occasionally was a really nice touch. I actually contracted Covid-19 during the review period and had to quarantine in my bedroom, and base helped immensely, allowing my bed to be more chair-like and offer more support as I sat up. In addition, lifting the foot of the bed is very helpful if you have an injury that may benefit from elevating your legs. The base also works with most mattresses if you want to pair it with the one you have that works well for you. At $900, it is a bit of a splurge, but it's definitely worth it if you have the extra cash.