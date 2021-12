I’m A Celebrity Nail Artist & These Are All The Beauty Products I Use In A Week

On Sundays, we like to go to a local farmers market, walk around the neighborhood, and finish home projects so I always make sure I apply sunscreen. I love the Chanel UV Essentiel SPF 50 because it’s super light and doesn’t leave your skin greasy. I apply the remaining product on the top of my hands. Then, I proceed to massage my face and neck with my absolute favorite face cream: Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream . I started using it a little over three years ago and it has completely transformed my skin. I apply the leftover product on my hands and massage it into my cuticles and knuckles. For makeup, I apply a bit of Blunder Cover under my eyes as concealer and to cover up any redness or blemishes. I never leave the house without a bit of the Benefit 24-HR Brow Setter gel. It makes all the difference with my eyebrows. I dab a little of the Tower 28 BeachPlease cream on my cheeks and lips and curl my eyelashes and a thin coat of Clinique Lash Power mascara in black (it's a game-changer!). If I didn’t wash my hair that day and it needs a bit of a refresh, I apply a bit of Roz Santa Lucia Styling Oil to the ends and use the Crown Affair Dry Shampoo powder on my roots. It smells so incredible and I love that you apply it with a brush versus a spray.