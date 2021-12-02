I’m A Celebrity Nail Artist & These Are All The Beauty Products I Use In A Week

After my usual check-my-emails-in-bed ritual, I try to fit in a Pilates class or walk to get coffee and get my 8,000 steps in before 9 a.m. Then I shower, prep my skin, do my makeup, fulfill any orders, and finish nail art deliverables before the weekend. Friday night, I freshen up my makeup by adding a bit more concealer, blush, lipstick, and adding liquid auburn brown liner from the inner corners of my eye to a thin micro wing tip, and give my hair a quick brush, using the blowdryer to smooth out any frizz along the hairline.