The Best Weighted Blankets, According To Soothed Reviewers

Whether we're getting up to speed at work, bracing ourselves for the holiday frenzy, or adjusting to sunlight's dwindling hours, fall isn't all pumpkin spice and frolicking in the apple orchards. A change in seasons can call for a return, revisit, or refresh of the self-care practices and products that work best for soothing ourselves. And with colder weather impending, we've got weighted blankets top of mind to get the comforting job done.
Weighted blankets are designed for everything from simulating a hug to reducing stress and improving sleep — but, as an anxiety-management solution, they aren't for everyone. At most, the heavy good can serve as a mechanism that provides feelings of support and calm by replicating deep pressure touch; At least, it can be used as an extra snuggly couch coverup or bed throw. Ahead, we've rounded up the top-reviewed weighted blankets on the market according to customers who are soothed by them IRL — from handwoven velvety knits to glass bead-filled quilted styles and more.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
