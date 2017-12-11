Here's What You Should Be Buying At Wegmans

Wegmans is a supermarket wonderland where everyone is always nice, the employees are always in a good mood, and the food is always top notch. (There's a reason it beat out Trader Joe's for the top ranking in the country this year.) Those in the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions might already know about its reputation for high quality food and wallet-friendly prices. But if you’re not familiar with the chain, it’s basically a mashup of Whole Foods’ fresh prepared foods; Trader Joe’s quirky, international vibe; and a normal supermarket store where you can get Cheerios and like, Advil. It’s all three things at once, which makes it better than basically any other store on the planet (not to be hyperbolic).
It’s hard to narrow down our favorite food items, especially when we have an entire kitchen filled with them, but these products rise to the top due to their snackability, versatility, and low price point.
Okay, let’s dive in.