Washable Rugs Are Trending — Here’s Where To Buy Your Dream Floor Decor

Alexandra Polk
Photo: Courtesy of nuloom.
In a world where "convenient" sometimes means "cheap," a washable rug might sound up there with a screw-top wine bottle or instant ramen. After all, who would dare disrespect a decadent Persian carpet by throwing it in a washing machine? Of course, that's just one place you might not want to put a fancy wool rug. There's also the kitchen, bathroom, entryway, kids' rooms... or anywhere that a very loved (but very destructive) pet might wander. The options might seem like a dirty rug, bare floor, or lots of time spent spot-cleaning on your hands and knees, but there's another way. Meet washable rugs, one of the best things to happen to home decor in a long time.
Most washable rugs are crafted from synthetic materials (nylon, polyester, etc.). But if the synthetic construction gives you pause, never fear. These rugs come in a range of designs and styles that look and feel high quality. Light enough to crush up and fit in a washing machine, they're ideal for living spaces bustling with rambunctious children, messy pets, and tons of foot traffic. And you don't need a massive laundry unit to enjoy the convenience: washable rug retailer pioneer Ruggable offers a wide selection of rugs that are designed to fit into the tiniest machines. And while Ruggable may have put washable rugs on the map, these days lots of retailers are getting in on the trend. Ahead, we corralled the best places to shop washable rugs. Based on the selection at Walmart, Etsy, Revival, Wayfair, and more, it's clear: washable rugs are here to stay.

Ruggable

Jonathan Adler Op Art Teal Rug 5' x 7' $249

Ruggable changed the washable rug game with its handy two-piece rug system. While many carpet pieces on the market are washable in theory, Ruggable's products were made to be easily cleaned again and again. Each comes with two pieces: a bottom rug pad and a 1/8" decorative top cover that can be scrunched up and thrown into the washer with no problem. The covers are also stain- and water-resistant and interchangeable if you ever get the urge to redecorate.
Shop Ruggable
Revival Rugs

Peeking - Butter $229

Revival first made its name for stunning one-of-a-kind luxury handmade rugs. Now, after the brand launched its first-ever washable rug line, we also cruise by to shop some luxe-yet-convenient pieces. This 100% cotton mat is best washed on delicate with one tablespoon of your favorite gentle laundry detergent — once it's done, just hang it out to dry.
Shop Revival Rugs
Etsy

Fluffy Flower Rug $56.99 $42.74

Etsy offers a wide selection of funky and crafty rugs that rejuvenate your living space. With a little extra searching, you can also find washable options as well. Just double-check the individual listings for care directions before hitting "buy." Flat-weave rugs with low pile or synthetic materials are your best best — wool rugs, even those advertised as "washable," may get matted after a spin through the wash.
Shop Etsy
The Tot

Lorena Canals Puffy Dream Washable Rug $215

For new parents looking for safe and chic home decor, The Tot has your back. On top of its massive inventory of kids' clothes, toys, baby gear, and more, the retailer is a hot spot for machine washable rugs. This dreamy cloud mat by Lorena Canals can handle all kinds of spills and plenty of gentle cycles.
Shop The Tot
Walmart

Well Woven Kings Court Tabriz Traditional Brown Area Rug $41.46

We know, Walmart has everything, including an impressive collection of expensive-looking, laundry-room-ready rugs. Flip through for runners, circle rugs, classic Persian pieces, and more easy-care floor decor.
Shop Walmart
Lowe's

Allen + Roth Amelie Coral Indoor Medallion Area Rug 8' x 10' $229

Just this week, Lowe's launched a major washable rug collab with designer Allen Roth. According to Lowes' team, these Lifestyle Performance rugs have, "the stain resistance of an outdoor rug and the style/comfort of an indoor rug." The massive collection (over 300 pieces!) includes a wide range of sizes, including runners, area rugs, and accent rugs.
Shop Lowe's
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Bryceland Southwestern Flatweave Red Area Rug 5' x 7' $149.99 $`123.99

Just as the jingle says, "Wayfair's got just what [we] need," and that includes affordable, convenient, and stylish washable rugs. We've got our eyes on the R29-reader favorite brand, Bungalow Rose, and its colorful collection of vibrant area rugs.
Shop Wayfair
Amazon

nuLOOM Romina Machine Washable Diamond Stripes Area Rug, 5' x 8' $73.23

Deep in the Amazon jungle lies an oasis of chic washable rugs. The brand nuLOOM carries a gorgeous selection of washables that complement your living space and your busy lifestyle (no trips to the dry cleaners here).
Shop Amazon
