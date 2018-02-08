The Best Valentine's Day Beauty Gifts For Every Sign

While it's obvious we know our wants and needs better than our latest right-swipe (or let's be honest, even our long-term bae), we're also of the camp that it never hurts to look to the stars to find extra guidance — whether we're in need of relationship pointers or a stellar new face mask. So no matter if you're single, taken, or swiping, these cosmic-approved beauty gifts are bound to be a match. Who needs a star-crossed lover when you can pamper yourself to a shiny new vanity staple, anyway?