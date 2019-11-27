Little luxuries are those specialty items that aren't exactly everyday-essentials, but are everyday-enhancers instead; like using a rose-infused hand cream, eating a square of dark chocolate, pouring a premium cup of tea, lighting a fancy candle, or writing in a new notebook. And while everyone appreciates a little luxury, many aren't looking to spend everyday money on them — which is why they make for particularly excellent special occasion gifts.
While they won't break the bank if you're in the market to buy a present, these purchases more importantly make for genuine sources of happiness to others as objects that are welcome additions to ordinary habits or recurring rituals. So, if you're searching for the best way to treat a VIP in your life this holiday season, check out the collection of small but mighty-indulgences for under $50 lined up ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.