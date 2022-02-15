These Teeth Whitening Strips Have Reviewers Grinning

When it comes to making your pearly whites well, more so, there are seemingly infinite product formulations that can take you there. (We would know since we conducted an exhaustive editor test-run of several popular at-home kits.) However, the reigning champ of at-home teeth beautification is undoubtedly the whitening strip; more mess-free than a pen or gel, and quicker than using with a whitening toothpaste alone, teeth whitening strips have convenience on their side — stick 'em on and go about your day — and some have results that rival that of in-office treatments.
Another main draw of teeth whitening strips is the affordability factor. While $50 for a box of Crest Whitestrips isn't exactly an impulse buy, it's a fraction of what it would cost to get your chompers professionally whitened at roughly $500 to $1,000 per session. (Some kits start closer to $20, which are an even more accessible entry point to the world of teeth whitening.) Since we know it's a vast, overwhelming internet, we've rounded up 7 tried-and-true whitening strips according to the internet's most savvy reviewers.
Best For Deep Stains
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20 Treatments, $47.17
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 57,270 reviews
The teeth whitening strip G.O.A.T. is still reigning supreme among at-home users, with several including dramatic before-and-after photos with their reviews. "I was a little hesitant to use something over-the-counter, but I can now say that I am beyond impressed with the results," writes one Amazon customer. "What I loved was that I could put the strips on and go about my business, such as taking my dog on a walk, running errands, and not having to worry about them until it was time to remove them." One box includes 20 treatments, but several reviewers noted that it didn't take time to begin seeing an improvement. "The process is gradual, but even halfway through I began noticing subtle differences," continues the reviewer. A word of caution, though – don't try to stretch the wear time with these: "They can cause sensitivity afterwards to the teeth, so be sure to only wear them for 1 hour only."
Best For Sensitive Teeth
Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening Strips,
$50 $20
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 587 reviews
Spotlight's dentist-formulated teeth whitening strips contain hydrogen peroxide as an active ingredient, but are suitable for sensitive folks. (The kit comes with a gum oil pen for post-whitening use to minimize sensitivity. "At my last cleaning, my dental hygienist asked me if I had my teeth professionally whitened!" shares one reviewer. "She was really impressed and asked me what I had been using." The brand suggests using the strips in tandem with their whitening toothpaste and electric toothbrush, but several reviewers already noted visible results with the strips alone. Plus, don't miss your chance on shopping the kit while it's 60% off.
Best Fast-Acting
Burst Coconut Whitening Strips,
$19.99 $14.99
The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 2,672 reviews
If you've ever tried oil pulling — an ayurvedic remedy of swishing around coconut, MCT, or another plant-based oil to gently cleanse the teeth and mouth — then Burst's coconut oil-infused strips are the ones for you. "These white strips are so much better than brands that are for purchase at my local big-box store," shares one reviewer. "They are easy to use, gentle on my teeth, and reasonably priced. And most of all-they work!" Best of all, they boast a much shorter wear time than many similar products on the market: "[I saw] a noticeable difference within 15 minutes on the first try," says another reviewer." They also don't budge once on — another common pain point of using strips. "They do not move/shift around a lot while you are waiting for the time to be done, and I love that it does not leave gunk on my teeth after I remove them."
Best Affordable
ARC Smile Amplifier Teeth Whitening Kit with Hydrogen Peroxide, $19.99
The Hype: 3.8 out of 5 stars and 32 reviews
These Target hidden-gem whitening strips take no time at all to start working their magic, and are an affordable option for first-time users or people curious about switching to another brand. "The strips go onto your teeth easily with no mess or slipping," writes one reviewer. "I have very sensitive gums, and I had no stinging or sensitity with these strips! I saw results after the first treatment, and now my teeth are SO much whiter. I'm finally confident about my smile!"
Best Flavor
Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (14 Stain Removal Treatments), $24.99
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 12,516 reviews
We know taste isn't the most important factor when looking for teeth whitening solutions, but it definitely doesn't hurt when you're wearing strips for cumulative hours on end. This Amazon sleeper hit has folks raving about the flavor options (coconut and spearmint are two standouts), and how they don't leave your mouth "tasting like stale peroxide." Plus, these are meant to be worn for only 30 minutes, but take no time to start fading stubborn stains. "My teeth were getting yellow from all the coffee I've been drinking during nursing school and I wanted to fix that before I graduated this December," shares another reviewer. "I can confidently say my teeth are at least 2 shades whiter and I have barely passed the halfway mark of the treatment."
Best LED Light
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional White with Hydrogen Peroxide + LED Light Teeth Whitening Kit, $59.99
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 244 reviews
We know what you're thinking: Crest again? Yes – and for good reason. This teeth whitening kit pairs Crest's iconic stain-blasting Whitestrips with LED light, which helps amplify effectiveness. The result? Ones that allegedly rival that of professional treatments. "These whitened my teeth more than any other teeth whitening system I’ve purchased, and I have tried a lot of them," shares one reviewer. "The key with this is consistency. I would get discouraged at first and think it wasn’t working, but my hygienist assured me they work, just slower than the whitener I’m used to at the dentist. She was completely right, and I’m glad I finished the pack. I’ll be purchasing again for sure."
Lumineux Oral Essentials Teeth Whitening Strips, $49.99
Best Peroxide-Free
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 16,407 reviews
While it’s a common ingredient in most teeth whitening products, hydrogen peroxide can be fatal if ingested in large quantities, so we understand wanting to find an alternative option. Another popular Amazon find comes in the form of these gentle, peroxide-free strips, which have racked up tons of reviews, proving that your teeth can be white without the addition of the tough stuff. "I was a little skeptical of these since I found them from an Instagram ad, but wow....these are AMAZING," writes one reviewer. "Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter! I also used the toothpaste and mouthwash and although they helped, you really could just use the strips and see great results."
