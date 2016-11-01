The 29 Things We ALWAYS Buy At Target

Let me paint for you a scene: You go into Target for razors, or binder clips, or a 12-pack of Diet Coke. And you leave with...$200 worth of stuff you never knew you needed. The problem, of course, is that every section is filled with something to tempt you. Amazing prices on favorite brands! Exclusive designer collabs! Aisles upon aisles of candy!
We get it. So much so that we've written about all the ways to stretch your dollar there. Because Target is a one-stop shop for, well, everything. Ahead, our 29 favorite Target buys — which are also probably the reasons we're broke.