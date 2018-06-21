12 New Snacks You'll Be Eating All Summer

Fall owns pumpkin spice and winter gets peppermint — but what about spring and summer? While warm weather doesn't necessarily have a token food flavor to call its own — contenders range from s'mores, to lemonade, and even cold brew — that doesn't mean the festive options out there are lacking. We'd argue that spring and summer's seasonal spreads far surpass those of the colder months in overall snack variety (sparkling sodas to gelato) and flavor creativity (floral to fruity).
Whether you're into piña colada cookies or find a zesty handful of beer and lime gummies is more your thing, there's a seemingly endless sea of options out there for a whole range of tastes. We rounded up 12 of our favorite new sunny month snacks that we think are destined to be more than just seasonal fads.