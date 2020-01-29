Not all of us have the ability to go for a run, book a massage, or just take the time to chill out when we're feeling wound up. That's where good, old-fashioned stress toys come in. Remember those squishy balls you'd grab as a kid to let go of that tension? Turns out, they really work.
"The benefit of squeezing is that it releases some kind of energy — it also induces you to relax," Dr. David Posen, stress expert and author of Is Work Killing You?: A Doctor's Prescription for Treating Workplace Stress, told HuffPost in 2013.
While Posen describes the classic squishy stress ball, those gadgets have grown up with you. Now there are other toys designed to help you chill out in a decidedly adult manner, including tones that double as desk decor and phone cases.
Here, you'll be able to find toys that do both of these things, and more. Happy de-stressing!
