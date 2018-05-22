A Definitive Guide To Supermarket BBQ Sauces

Memorial Day weekend officially marks the start of summer — and the unofficial start of grilling season. But for those of us who don't actually own a grill to make the upcoming season's BBQ staples on, we'll instead need to rely on friends and relatives who do...That, or the grace of pre-made goods from the supermarket.
The condiment aisles in our go-to grocery stores are stocked full of brands that you can use even if you're not grilling as a marinade, dip, or controversial pizza sauce. All you have to do is settle on a bottle. To find the best in consistency (not too thick or thin), flavor (sweet, tangy, AND spicy), and versatility (for dipping, marinating, or slathering), we bought eight sauces —all of which should be available at most supermarkets — and put them to the test.
Scroll through our bottle breakdown ahead — including which buy took bottled best in show and how we'd use each variety.