If your breakfast go-to is one of two things every day — a smoothie or granola — then you're about to meet your morning match made in heaven. Smoothie bowls combine your two favorite healthy day-starters: a delectable blended base with ample toppings of granola and fruity goodness into a winning combo of flavors and textures. Plus, if you're making your own, the options are endless, easy, and undeniably delicious.
Luckily our Pinterest pals are helping us choose recipe winners with the site's top pinned smoothie bowls. So grab your blender and get ready to spoon up every last bit.
Sweeten up your green smoothie with some sliced kiwi and banana on top.
3. Vegan Berry Crunch Smoothie Bowl
A classic almond-milk and berry smoothie is the perfect place to sprinkle crunchy nuts and chia seeds.
4. Mango Smoothie Bowl
You can have pie for breakfast!
This smoothie bowl is the definition of treat yo'self (for breakfast or even dessert).
7. Tropical Fruit Smoothie Bowl
Papaya, goji berries, mango, pineapple, and passion fruit equals vacation smoothie in a bowl.
8. Red Berry Vanilla Almond Smoothie Bowl
Rich Greek yogurt blended with raspberries and strawberries sounds delicious on its own.
