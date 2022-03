The Best Product For A Sound Snooze, According To A Sleep Doctor

Yawn! Welcome to, a seven-day stretch where we source you the best buys in the Zzz-catching business—from editor-vetted bedtime rituals to exclusive mattress deals and more of the internet’s most slumber-worthy scores. Go ahead, hit snooze with us.Sleep is a tricky binch. It's an activity that virtually all animals on Earth engage in, and yet, millions of us humans struggle with achieving a great quality snooze. (According to State of Sleep in America 2022 , a recent report conducted by Gallup and Casper , approximately 84 million American adults struggle to get high-quality sleep.) With the sleep industry in the U.S. valued at an estimated 30 billion dollars as of 2020, we're certainly not hurting for brands promising us more relaxing winks via supplements in the form of gummies and tinctures, plush bedding, weighted blankets, and more. "I believe a good sleep accessory can be a great addition to any sleep routine," physician and certified sleep specialist and sleep coach Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell, MD tells Refinery29. "Just as bedtimes should be kept consistent, the bedtime routine should be consistent as well. [It] helps your mind to connect the routine with sleep, making it easier to fall asleep."