What's Your 6-Figure Dream Job?

Most of us want a job that pays well.
But for some reason, people often only think of doctors or lawyers as the professionals who rake in big salaries. The truth is that there are tons of jobs out there that pay big bucks. We've outlined those not-so-expected jobs in the past, but here's a refresher: dentists, nurse practitioners, and special agents can make $100,000 a year.
So here's the question: If you could have any six-figure-salary career, which one would you choose? Vote in the poll below and tell us which high-paying gig is the job of your dreams.
