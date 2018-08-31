Seoul, South Korea might already be on your radar for its beauty and cosmetics scene, as well as its futuristic architecture and deliciously spicy food, but there is so much more than that. Seoul is a dynamic, vibrant, fast-paced city with a long, storied history steeped in tradition. The best part? The juxtaposition of old-world and tech-driven cosmopolitan influences means there's a wealth of diversity when it comes to shopping.
For those eager to explore Seoul's shopping scene, we've teamed up with Korean Air to gather the best boutiques in the city that help to tell its story.