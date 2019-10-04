The Very Best Songs For Every Kind Of Sex

If you’ve ever been to a spinning class, you know having the right playlist bumping in the background is key for peak performance. Research says that matching the beats per minute (bpm) of a song with your desired heart rate, can help you go faster and crush your exercise goals. Similarly, having the right music playing as you have sex can help you achieve peak orgasm. This, of course, is based on personal research and anecdotal evidence.
To ensure your next sex session is fire, we’ve come up with the best beats to keep you pumping, humping, caressing all night long. Have your speakers and condoms at the ready, these will get you in the mood.