February’s 29 Reader-Favorite Products Scream “Spring Fever”

For the first time in a winter-long while, our anonymous shopping data from the past month featured nary a heavy jacket nor a fuzzy slipper. Even Quince's cult-favorite cashmere failed to cozy up in the usual collection of shopping carts. Which only means one thing: Spring fever is heating up.
Marine-grade outdoor dining chairs triumphed over the usual ol' reliable indoor seats in sales. Beachy short-sleeve sweater sets stole hearts while snuggly matching sweatsuits avoided carts. To top it off, a juicy citrus Black-owned perfume became a certified
February Black History Month best seller. So, if you're curious about what is and will be hot on the block this equinox and beyond, peruse through the 29 upcoming slides. Some may dazzle you (hello, Drew Barrymore lavender toaster); others may bore you (we still love you $12 rubber cord organizers) — but like every month, there’s a little something for everyone.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
