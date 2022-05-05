April showers bring May flowers, but in the world of e-commerce, this springy month carries a flurry of wacky worthwhile finds along with it. If asked to describe the last 30 days in as little as three words, based on our anonymous shopping archives, we'd say: unconventional, spicy, and...glamorous. $14 mop slippers made readers swoon, flavor-blasted hot sauces flew off virtual shelves, and luxury botanical serums were sent to moms as we inched closer to Mother's Day (For our forgetful folk, that would be May 8.)
Although if anyone is to blame, it’s us — from Theraguns for your face to vulva-approved ball trimmers, the Shopping team took full advantage of the internet's never-ending aisles via in-depth tried-and-true reviews. And, just as we though things were winding down, mega furniture retailer, Wayfair closed out the month with its biggest sale event of the year: Way Day 2022. Read on as we delve into the reader best-sellers from the month of April — and reflect on how kooky our jobs really are — ahead.
