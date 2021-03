25 Seriously Good Selfie Mirrors (According To Instagram)

In an era where we're our physical surroundings are getting significantly more attention than our closets once did, it was only a matter of time before this shift became apparent in the realm of social media. With no parties to attend, nights out to organize, or events to show up for — at least not the kind without screens — our best #OOTDs have been relegated to mostly digital peacocking. So it's no surprise that funky mirrors made for sprucing up our rooms and showing off our looks on Instagram and TikTok (or slipping snaps into the DMs) are trending like never before.