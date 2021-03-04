25 Seriously Good Selfie Mirrors (According To Instagram)

In an era where we're our physical surroundings are getting significantly more attention than our closets once did, it was only a matter of time before this shift became apparent in the realm of social media. With no parties to attend, nights out to organize, or events to show up for — at least not the kind without screens — our best #OOTDs have been relegated to mostly digital peacocking. So it's no surprise that funky mirrors made for sprucing up our rooms and showing off our looks on Instagram and TikTok (or slipping snaps into the DMs) are trending like never before.
If chosen well, a fabulous mirror paired with a dramatic tilt of the hip, won't just make that trusty old sweatsuit you've been wearing on repeat look fresh, it'll upgrade your bedroom and your selfie game. Just scroll through the feeds of your favorite fashion-forward influencers and you'll see how they've gotten creative in documenting their latest ensembles in reflections captured within gilded, wavy, even foamy frames. And for those humbugs who think this is a trend shallower than the depths of an iPhone screen — to that, we say, if it brings you joy and releases some pent-up creativity and flamboyance, why not?
Ahead, discover some of the top trending mirror categories we've spotted on the socials to consider introducing to your own humble abode.
