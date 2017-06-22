Jogging fatigue is a very real thing, and it has nothing to do with sore legs. Instead, it kicks in around the 100th time you queue up your standard playlist and stare at the same damn wall in front of your treadmill. It's a mix of boredom and predictability, and it kills pretty much any shred of enthusiasm for hopping off the couch and getting moving.
For all those afflicted, however, the cure is easy to find this time of year. Across the country, gorgeous running routes are open for business and ready to offer you way more excitement and variation than the gym ever could. Start by taking a scroll through the destinations ahead, and then grab a bottle of water, slip on a pair of adidas UltraBOOST X sneakers — designed with an adaptive arch for a comfortable, supportive fit — and get thee outdoors. Sunshine and sweat sessions, here you come.