Even the least pregnant among us enjoy the snuggly comfort that a body pillow offers. But, for those who are with child, curling up with some additional cushion may provide the support that your aching back craves during pregnancy.
"As your uterus and baby grow, the extra weight in the front of your body causes your posture to change, which can result in back pain," says Erin Higgins, MD, clinical instructor in obstetrics and gynecology at NYU Langone Health. "Placing a pillow between your legs or under your belly can help alleviate these pains and may result in a better night of sleep."
To be clear, Dr. Higgins says, this added support won't affect the overall health of your pregnancy (and if your pain is more intense than general aches, you should speak with your doctor). But, sleeping through the night, without your back waking you up, can be a wonderful thing. Pregnant or not, a bad night's sleep can negatively impact your mood, immune system, and overall health. So, if an additional pillow is the only thing standing between you and those much-need ZZZs, get thee to the bedding section ASAP.
Dr. Higgins says any pillow will do, as long as it makes you feel more comfortable, but she adds that there are a few varieties particularly well-suited for the most common pain points. Ahead, take a closer look at them and find the right one for you. You'll be sleeping like a baby in no time.