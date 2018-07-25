10 Body Pillows For The Support — & Cuddles — You Deserve

Even if you shun phone screens and blue lights from your bedroom, and keep a strict 8-hour sleep schedule, you can still roll out of bed with the same stiff neck and back day after day. You might just need a body pillow to thwart those nagging aches and pains. And, as anyone who's dealt with the discomfort of "sleeping funny" will tell you, your beauty rest just doesn't feel particularly pretty without a properly supportive pillow.
But it can be tricky to find a body pillow that works for you. If you're a side-sleeper who's plagued with back pain, you can opt for either a firmer pillow to hug or a thinner one to tuck between your knees. There are plenty of shapes to choose from, too, depending on how cushioned you want to be.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best body pillows out there to fit your unique sleeping and snuggling needs. If you close your eyes, it just might feel like they're cuddling back.