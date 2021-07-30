Set the scene: It’s the middle of summer, it's so freaking hot, and you have to be at brunch in 30 minutes. What can you grab when you’re short on time and the heat is unforgiving? Enter the t-shirt dress, a particular favorite among the greatest warm-weather clothing category (casual summer dress). Although plus-size clothing offerings can sometimes be lacking in this department, the online shopping world happens to have a wide range of plus-size options for t-shirt dresses perfect for a no-fuss, summer look.
(Pro tip: Don’t forget your Megababe Thigh rescue if you want to avoid chafing, which can be common for plus-size folks when dresses are worn in the hotter months.)
We’ve gone ahead and done some digging to unearth plus-size t-shirt dresses worth donning this summer. Click through for plus-size t-shirt dresses to satisfy a wide range of personal styles. We’re talking a pretty print, a rich jewel tone, and plenty of classic black.
