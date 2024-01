Shop Period Swimwear From These Five (Leakproof!) Brands

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Long gone are the days when your period kept you poolside, worrying about exposed tampon strings or surprise leaks. Long gone are also the days of feeling shame around our periods . Because something as natural and regularly occurring as our menstrual cycles shouldn't have to halt our plans or enjoyment (especially when we're on vacation ).The last few years have brought us an array of period-proof swimwear, transforming our swimming sessions with seamless bikinis, bloat-friendly designs, and inconspicuously lined gussets. And judging from R29 editors' inboxes, there’s a new period swimwear brand joining the lineup every day.This is where we come in. Swimsuits in general can be tricky, so we’ve pulled the top period swimwear brands (and tested a few!) to see which are the best options depending on heavy menstrual bleeding capabilities as well as diverse, plus-size options and overall swim styles.