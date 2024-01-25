ADVERTISEMENT
Is there anything more exciting than trying new releases? As avid fans of Nordstrom know, the retailer is a hub where you can shop and discover a wide range of exciting brands. And since new products arrive seemingly every day, we've made it easier for you to stay on top of the next must-have buy with a roundup of the best Nordstrom new arrivals — fashion and beauty included.
We're talking about everything from comfy Skims bralettes and workout dresses from FP Movement to Mango's wool coats, Adidas sneakers, and more. We've also combed through the hundreds of Nordstrom's new arrivals to find covetable handbags from celeb-favorite brands like JW PEI. Regarding beauty, we have the best of both worlds with affordable and luxury products. There are budget-friendly skincare from L'Occitane and Fresh, and the luxury queens will be thrilled to find out that the retailer is now selling Prada Beauty products. However, before we spill all the juicy details, take a look for yourself at the must-have buys from Nordstrom's new arrivals ahead. 
Nordstorm's New Fashion Arrivals

Athleisure

Nike
Sportswear Woven Maxi Skirt
$100.00
Nike
Skims
Cotton Rib Plunge Bralette
$36.00
Nordstrom
FP Movement
One More Serve Tennis Dress
$128.00
Free People
Vuori
Energy Tank
$54.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Cara Ultracozy Cotton Blend Fleece Hoodie
$69.00
Nordstrom
Discover new athleisure wear from brands like Vuori, Zella, Nike, and Skims. Comfy bralettes, tanks, fleece hoodies, and sporty street-style maxi skirts are at your disposal to style on and off the courts. Meanwhile, Nordstrom has just released a flirty FP Movement mini dress with cutouts if you want to spruce up your tennis outfits

Dresses

Eloquii
Mock Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$79.98$99.95
Nordstrom
Free People
Sundrenched Floral Tiered Maxi Sundress
$168.00
Nordstrom
Adidas
Leopard Print Knit Maxi Dress
$60.00
Nordstrom
Topshop
Long Sleeve Raw Hem Stretch Denim Shirtdress
$119.00
Nordstrom
Dress season is on the horizon — as are spring weddings and more outdoor social gatherings, and Nordstrom's new arrival is filled with various mini to maxi silhouettes. However, since the weather is still nippy, we've chosen longer-length frocks that you can layer with a winter jacket, coat, or long-sleeve until the sun comes out to play. 
Outerwear

Open Edit
Belted Trench Coat
$129.50
Nordstrom
Tahari
One-button Crepe Blazer
$169.00
Nordstrom
Mango
Oversize Lapel Wool Blend Coat
$179.99
Nordstrom
Rebecca Minkoff
Lucy Bomber Jacket
$298.00
Nordstrom
The season's latest sophisticated blazers, wool coats, and oversized jackets are all on Nordstrom's electronic shelves. We've picked out glossy black Rebecca Minkoff bomber jackets designed for Friday night outings, along with posh wool coats and statement blazers for in-office days.

Shoes

Vince Camuto
Sangeti Knee High Boot (women)
$229.00
Nordstrom
Ugg
Disquette Slipper (women)
$110.00
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman
Julia Pointed Toe Mule (women)
$140.00
Nordstrom
Adidas
Gazelle Bold Platform Sneaker (women)
$120.00
Nordstrom
Sneakerheads can grab the latest platform Adidas Gazelle shoes or opt for a more jazzed-up option of pointed-toe mules and trendy knee-high boots. Whatever you're in the market for you make, you'll find plenty of options to style with your winter looks and springer frocks.

Handbags

AllSaints
Half Moon Leather Crossbody Bag
$229.00
Nordstrom
Tory Burch
Ella Nylon Tote
$248.00
Nordstrom
JW PEI
Gabbi Ruched Denim Hobo Bag
$129.00
Nordstrom
Bao Bao Issey Miyake
Mini Lucent Boxy Tote Bag
$460.00
Nordstrom
2024's biggest handbag trends, like blue-hued bags and carry-everything totes, can be found among Nordstrom's latest arrivals. Some of our favorites include a denim version of Selena Gomez's bedazzled Golden Globes handbag and an abstract Bao Bao Issey Miyake tote in light blue.

Nordstrom's New Beauty Arrivals

Makeup

Prada
Dimensions Multi-effect Refillable Eyeshad...
$80.00
Nordstrom
Hourglass
Phantom Volumizing Lip Glossy Balm
$36.00
Nordstrom
Chanel
Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-lasting Eyeliner
$35.00
Nordstrom
PAT McGRATH LABS
Satinallure™ Lipstick
$30.00
Nordstrom
Rejoice, Prada Beauty enthusiasts! The long-awaited luxury brand has appeared at Nordstrom, and notable beauty products such as Prada's eyeshadow palettes are now available to shop at the retailer. During your shopping spree, don't forget to check out other new makeup goodies like Chanel's waterproof eyeliner and Pat McGrath's popular SatinAllure lipstick.

Skincare

Ilia
The Base Face Milk Moisturizer
$30.00
Nordstrom
L'Occitane
Almond Shower Oil
$12.00
Nordstrom
Fresh
Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash
$17.00
Nordstrom
Lancôme
Rénergie H.p.n. 300-peptide Cream Spf 25
$185.00
Nordstrom
Try out an effective yet affordable new face wash or shower oil for under $20. Or splurge on one of Lancôme's high-end options that will make your winter skincare #shelfie feel positively luxe. You don't have to look too far to spruce up your self-care routine, as Nordstrom's new beauty arrivals are stocked with some of our favorite serums, moisturizers, and more.
