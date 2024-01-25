At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission
Is there anything more exciting than trying new releases? As avid fans of Nordstrom know, the retailer is a hub where you can shop and discover a wide range of exciting brands. And since new products arrive seemingly every day, we've made it easier for you to stay on top of the next must-have buy with a roundup of the best Nordstrom new arrivals — fashion and beauty included.
We're talking about everything from comfy Skims bralettes and workout dresses from FP Movement to Mango's wool coats, Adidas sneakers, and more. We've also combed through the hundreds of Nordstrom's new arrivals to find covetable handbags from celeb-favorite brands like JW PEI. Regarding beauty, we have the best of both worlds with affordable and luxury products. There are budget-friendly skincare from L'Occitane and Fresh, and the luxury queens will be thrilled to find out that the retailer is now selling Prada Beauty products. However, before we spill all the juicy details, take a look for yourself at the must-have buys from Nordstrom's new arrivals ahead.
Nordstorm's New Fashion Arrivals
Athleisure
Discover new athleisure wear from brands like Vuori, Zella, Nike, and Skims. Comfy bralettes, tanks, fleece hoodies, and sporty street-style maxi skirts are at your disposal to style on and off the courts. Meanwhile, Nordstrom has just released a flirty FP Movement mini dress with cutouts if you want to spruce up your tennis outfits.
Dresses
Dress season is on the horizon — as are spring weddings and more outdoor social gatherings, and Nordstrom's new arrival is filled with various mini to maxi silhouettes. However, since the weather is still nippy, we've chosen longer-length frocks that you can layer with a winter jacket, coat, or long-sleeve until the sun comes out to play.
Outerwear
The season's latest sophisticated blazers, wool coats, and oversized jackets are all on Nordstrom's electronic shelves. We've picked out glossy black Rebecca Minkoff bomber jackets designed for Friday night outings, along with posh wool coats and statement blazers for in-office days.
Shoes
Sneakerheads can grab the latest platform Adidas Gazelle shoes or opt for a more jazzed-up option of pointed-toe mules and trendy knee-high boots. Whatever you're in the market for you make, you'll find plenty of options to style with your winter looks and springer frocks.
Handbags
2024's biggest handbag trends, like blue-hued bags and carry-everything totes, can be found among Nordstrom's latest arrivals. Some of our favorites include a denim version of Selena Gomez's bedazzled Golden Globes handbag and an abstract Bao Bao Issey Miyake tote in light blue.
Nordstrom's New Beauty Arrivals
Makeup
Rejoice, Prada Beauty enthusiasts! The long-awaited luxury brand has appeared at Nordstrom, and notable beauty products such as Prada's eyeshadow palettes are now available to shop at the retailer. During your shopping spree, don't forget to check out other new makeup goodies like Chanel's waterproof eyeliner and Pat McGrath's popular SatinAllure lipstick.
Skincare
Try out an effective yet affordable new face wash or shower oil for under $20. Or splurge on one of Lancôme's high-end options that will make your winter skincare #shelfie feel positively luxe. You don't have to look too far to spruce up your self-care routine, as Nordstrom's new beauty arrivals are stocked with some of our favorite serums, moisturizers, and more.
