Finding a salon where pros can both cut and style curly hair is like apartment-hunting in New York City: long, arduous, and with limited options. The frustrating, research-heavy process is 80% of the reason a lot of women with natural hair tend to take matters into their own hands and DIY it (also, it's a whole lot cheaper). But for those rare moments when you want to treat yourself and avoid the dreaded wash day, you probably wish you had a salon in your general area to hit up — right? Well, we're here to make your life a teensy bit easier. We've rounded up some of the best curly-friendly salons across the country — from Minneapolis to the Big Apple.



We polled people on the internet, friends, and family, and pulled from our own experience, to bring you a selection of shops that won't cower in fear of your coils. Of course, what follows is just the tip of the iceberg. Got one you love that we missed? Shout it out in the comments. The more information and options us curly girls are armed with, the better.



As is the case with all first-time salon visits, we recommend going in for a consultation to get a feel for the stylist and talk over what you're looking for. Once you feel comfortable, book your appointment, sit back, and have your curls cared for.

