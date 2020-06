A Guide To Summer Mosquito Domination: No Bites, All Glory

Instead of seeking shelter indoors for the next few months, take back control of your summer skin by fending off bites with an army of the best protective products: from repellent plants to perfumes and even bracelets. Ahead we've rounded up the skin-safe defenders that aren't all sprays and citronella candles (although those are strong protectors, too). Scroll forth to equip yourself with the mosquito-dominating goods that are ready to do almost as much damage as Valyrian steel . Not today.