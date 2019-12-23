Don’t Overlook This Granny-Style Soft Skin Hack

‘Tis the season for turning the heater on full blast, and while that might make for a warm and cozy home or office, the effects can truly wreak havoc on your skin — one’s hands in particular. We’ve all been there, with bedraggled, chipped nails snagging on mittens, and painfully cracked dry hands, it’s not cute. On top of that, the added hand washing that takes place during cold and flu season means that oftentimes our regular moisturizing routine just doesn’t cut it. Enter moisturizing gloves.
They've long been a secret of grannies everywhere, since moisturizing gloves are the perfect way to soothe your hands and deliver a hefty dose of luxurious goodness. By ensconcing your hands in soft gloves that work to deliver deep hydration, they return to their lovely supple selves in no time. We’ve rounded up some of the most popular moisturizing gloves on Al Gore’s world wide web to make it easy for you to treat yourself to a bit of old school pampering. Pour yourself a glass of vino, fire up the Netflix, light a fireplace-scented candle, and slip into a set of these bad boys.
