5 Comfy Mattresses Designed To Keep Back Pain At Bay

In one on site blog post, a reviewer referred to this pad as the love child between The Rock and Burt Reynolds — meaning, after a week of rest "it didn't sag, it hadn’t dropped, and [they] still felt comfortably supported." She also mentioned, "My Big Fig Mattress makes for the best bed I have ever slept in to this day. When I’m away from it? I miss it. When I come back home to it? I’m a happy camper. After a few years of regularly sleeping on my mattress I can report with confidence, that the integrity of the bed is still there." Other well-rested customers gave props to the mattresses back-pain healing abilities. “My husband played football and is a teacher, so he is on his feet a lot and has old injuries that can flare up from time to time,” wrote reviewer Mindy Scott in a blog post on the brand’s website. “With the support of our new Big Fig, he has been having less back issues and I am so impressed! The targeted support is truly what sold us,” she added.