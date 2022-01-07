5 Comfy Mattresses Designed To Keep Back Pain At Bay

After a few scrolls through our very own archive of back pain coverage, we identified a repeat offender: the mattress. While the achey among us are understandably eager to find solutions that don't involve buying a brand new bed (see: acupuncture mats, workday desk stretches), sacrifices to your wallet must be made. So, if the time has come to invest your hard earned cash, we found five worthwhile, top-reviewed mattresses to help shoulder-suffering folks sleep the pain away.
Contrary to popular belief, a spine-centric mattress does not need to resemble a slab of concrete. Web MD's Back Pain Health Center says "when in doubt, go medium-firm" and Spine-Health claims "comfort while sleeping on the mattress is equally important as sufficient back support." From plus-size-sleeper-friendly memory foam to plush Caspers, the best beds for back pain online are myriad, and awaiting your tired vertebrae. Below, find five top-reviewed, top-rated, and generally-revered comfy mattresses that will have you and your spine chillin’ on cloud nine in no time.
Advertisement
Best Back Pain Mattress For Couples
Highlights: 180-night home trial, free in-room delivery set-up, 25-year warranty
No, this is not Saatva's main attraction mattress (excuse us, Saatva Classic), but the stats on this bed are bound to make a spine tingle, with 50 precise firmness settings per side, a pillowy "lumbar zone" quilted top, a moisture barrier for extended use, optional Upper Flex adjustable base (as pictured), and more amenities. Its dual-sided customization is great for couples with disagreeable sleeping patterns, so much so, it made one customer compare her and her partner's first night's rest to "sleeping on cloud nine." Another Saatva reviewer named Kathy explained, "I thought I would need hip replacement just two months ago. In less than a week with this bed, all hip pain is gone, as well as back pain. Same with my husband." She implored fellow pain-sufferers to pull the trigger on the adjustable mattress and not to “wait over a year to decide like [she] did.”
Best Back Pain Mattress For Plus-Size Sleepers
Highlights: Supports 550 lbs per sleeper (1,1000 lbs total), 20 year warranty, 120 night trial, ThermoGel Cooling Technology
Non-inclusive sizing doesn't just pertain to fashion, it also reveals itself in the mattress industry. The Big Fig Mattress aims to solve that problem with its three layers of high density poly-foam and 1,600 wrapped coils that prevent common sagging as well as combat back pain.
Advertisement
In one on site blog post, a reviewer referred to this pad as the love child between The Rock and Burt Reynolds — meaning, after a week of rest "it didn't sag, it hadn’t dropped, and [they] still felt comfortably supported." She also mentioned, "My Big Fig Mattress makes for the best bed I have ever slept in to this day. When I’m away from it? I miss it. When I come back home to it? I’m a happy camper. After a few years of regularly sleeping on my mattress I can report with confidence, that the integrity of the bed is still there." Other well-rested customers gave props to the mattresses back-pain healing abilities. “My husband played football and is a teacher, so he is on his feet a lot and has old injuries that can flare up from time to time,” wrote reviewer Mindy Scott in a blog post on the brand’s website. “With the support of our new Big Fig, he has been having less back issues and I am so impressed! The targeted support is truly what sold us,” she added.
Best Back Pain Mattress For Side Sleepers
Highlights: Zoned lumbar support, 100-night sleep trial, 10-15 year warranty, free US shipping, 2 Dream Pillows included with purchase
Sam Baker, our VP of Commerce, tipped us off to Helix’s Sleep Midnight LUXE model, calling it “life-changing for spines.” This mattress does the trick with zoned lumbar support, side-sleeper-target memory foam, breathable Tencel fabric, and more. One verified buyer on Helix's site, Eric H., emphasized how much the mattress changed his and his wife's snooze patterns for the better. "We’ve been sleeping on our Helix Midnight Luxe for about 45 days now, and we couldn’t be happier," he said. "It’s made an immense difference in our sleep. My wife is a stomach sleeper and I’m a side sleeper. And we're both sleeping like babies. No back pain in the morning. No side pain. Sound sleep."
Advertisement
Best Soft Mattress For Back Pain
Highlights: Zoned Support Pro spine alignment, free no-contact delivery, 100-night risk-free trial, 10-year limited warranty
On the other hand, Most Wanted’s self-proclaimed "scoliosis cutie," Karina Hoshikawa, advocates for the "supportive and amazing" Casper Nova Hybrid. This mattress' trademarked Zoned Support Pro divides it into seven ergonomic sections that cradle the hips and give your back a well-deserved break. Meanwhile, the pillow-like fabric makes sleeping the ultimate cozy experience. Another happy on site customer, Marci B. raved about their dissipating body pain. "I never knew how bad my old bed was until I purchased my Casper," they said. "Long time hip, back and shoulder pain which I thought was related to getting older and being out of shape are gone." They now want to add a fluffy Casper pillow to bunch for the holidays.
Best Affordable Mattress For Back Pain
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 40,105 reviews
Highlights: 365-night home trial, Forever Warranty, free shipping + returns, no contact delivery
With minimal motion transfer, breathable cooling action, and a 7-inch layer of stable memory foam, Nectar's classic mattress is a necessary vacay for your bad back. Plus, the under $1,000 Queen-size bed price tag doesn't hurt either. Nectar on-site reviewer, Heather W., raved over this models back-pain vanishing abilities and magical sleep-inducing comfort. "Within a couple of days by back pain went away," she mentioned. "I was sleeping better without tossing and turning all night. This mattress is great especially for the low price."
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.