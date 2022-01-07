5 Comfy Mattresses Designed To Keep Back Pain At Bay

Sam Baker, our VP of Commerce, tipped us off to Helix’s Sleep Midnight LUXE model, calling it “life-changing for spines.” This mattress does the trick with zoned lumbar support, side-sleeper-target memory foam, breathable Tencel fabric, and more. One verified buyer on Helix's site, Eric H., emphasized how much the mattress changed his and his wife's snooze patterns for the better. "We’ve been sleeping on our Helix Midnight Luxe for about 45 days now, and we couldn’t be happier," he said. "It’s made an immense difference in our sleep. My wife is a stomach sleeper and I’m a side sleeper. And we're both sleeping like babies. No back pain in the morning. No side pain. Sound sleep."